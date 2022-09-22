Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Marriott International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marriott International Stock Down 5.6 %

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $148.17 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

