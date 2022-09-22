Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Netflix were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $236.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.