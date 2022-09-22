Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 116,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,642,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,713,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,462,000 after purchasing an additional 549,898 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $53.04.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.