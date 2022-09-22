Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,017 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.1% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 25,363 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,094 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 20.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 52,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.0% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Bank of America downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.30.

Insider Activity

FedEx Trading Down 2.6 %

In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $153.25 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $153.25 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.