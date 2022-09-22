Unison Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.1% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE PFE opened at $43.92 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $246.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

