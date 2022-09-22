PFG Advisors Has $1.45 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $2,716,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

NYSE ADM opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.17.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

