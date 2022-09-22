Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 28,729 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,729 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,208,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,338,000 after buying an additional 64,298 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 140,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Pfizer by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 74,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Pfizer by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 173,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $246.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

