Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.5% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 199,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 417,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE PFE opened at $43.92 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $246.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.