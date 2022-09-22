Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.5% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,208,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,338,000 after acquiring an additional 64,298 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 140,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 74,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 12,571 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 173,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,389,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.9 %

PFE opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.36.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.