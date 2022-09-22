PFG Advisors Buys 2,102 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Pfizer by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,208,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,338,000 after purchasing an additional 64,298 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 140,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Pfizer by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 74,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Pfizer by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 173,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $246.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.