ACG Wealth Sells 424 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

ACG Wealth lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 617.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of APD opened at $241.46 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.42 and its 200-day moving average is $244.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

