Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 187 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,935 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.6% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after acquiring an additional 261,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,810,000 after acquiring an additional 150,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST opened at $493.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $530.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.36.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

