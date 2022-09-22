Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowers Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after buying an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $473,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $120.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.84 and a 200 day moving average of $130.19. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.