Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.45 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.44 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.67.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.