Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.1% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.29.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $231.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.82 and a 200-day moving average of $235.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

