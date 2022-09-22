Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after buying an additional 261,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 150,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.36.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.3 %

COST stock opened at $493.07 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $218.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

