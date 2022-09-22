Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,069 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.0% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,083 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.3 %

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $493.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.13. The company has a market capitalization of $218.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.36.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.