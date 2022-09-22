Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases 77 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,839 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.8% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,933 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.36.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $493.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $530.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $218.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

