Rockland Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $43.01 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

