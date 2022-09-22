Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 21,025 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,025 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $43.92 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

