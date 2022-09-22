Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,367 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.36.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $493.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $218.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $530.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

