Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 37,498 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28,533.8% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 74,188 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 415,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 191,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $84.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

