Allworth Financial LP Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,251,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 209,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $83.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.75.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

