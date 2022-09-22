Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2,566.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $117.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

