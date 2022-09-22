Murphy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $19,474,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 91,520 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $512.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $478.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.24. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.65.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

