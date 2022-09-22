Silicon Valley Capital Partners Makes New $207,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 54,629 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Walt Disney by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 35,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Walt Disney by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.22 and a 200 day moving average of $113.37. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.