Rockland Trust Co. Sells 139 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $286.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.22 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $391.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.69.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.92.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

