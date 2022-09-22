Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 64,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $185,809,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in Alphabet by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Alphabet by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 1,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $100.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.99 and a 1-year high of $152.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

