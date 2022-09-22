531 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $398.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $461.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

