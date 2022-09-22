UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Rockland Trust Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,917 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $8,527,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,189 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 34,039 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $512.08 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $478.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

