RDA Financial Network Acquires 172 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 130,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $90.95 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $379.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

