Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,360 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.6% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $187.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

