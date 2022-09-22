Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,094,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,918 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 11.4% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $215,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $187.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $353.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.03. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Visa

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.