AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,774,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 298,792 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 3.4% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.15% of Visa worth $546,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.2% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Visa Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $187.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $353.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90.
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
