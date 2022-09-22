PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 3.1% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,558,000 after purchasing an additional 490,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.44 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

