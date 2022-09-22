Ern LLC Invests $2.54 Million in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ern LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.8% of Ern LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $140.31 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.93 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $248.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

