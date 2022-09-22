Evanson Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.0 %

ABBV opened at $140.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.93 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

