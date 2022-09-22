First National Bank of South Miami Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 12.3% in the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.9% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $3,636,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.5% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 50,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $140.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $248.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.60. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.93 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.