Northside Capital Management LLC Sells 2,276 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northside Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,624 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $187.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $353.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

