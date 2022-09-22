HYA Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

HYA Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1,191.5% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 102,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 95,011 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 228,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.7 %

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $165.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

