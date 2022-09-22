Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 201 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after buying an additional 400,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after buying an additional 210,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after buying an additional 1,189,751 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $744,840,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

ITW opened at $192.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

