KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 125.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,813,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,005 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $84,199,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,478,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19,858.3% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 761,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,096,000 after buying an additional 757,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $37,519,000.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $62.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.72. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

