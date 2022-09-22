Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Decreases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,006 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in PPL by 1,059.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 43,205 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PPL by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,275 shares of company stock worth $2,267,778. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.50. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.84%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

