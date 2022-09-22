Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,966 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in BP by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in BP by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 195,828 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BP by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. HSBC decreased their price target on BP from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 430 ($5.20) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.16.
BP Stock Performance
BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.99. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.
BP Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.57%.
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
