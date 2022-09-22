Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $37.49 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $42.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

