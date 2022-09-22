Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $600,000 Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

VRTX stock opened at $280.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.33. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total transaction of $6,739,039.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,278 shares in the company, valued at $13,761,342.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

