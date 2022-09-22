EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 11.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,693,000 after purchasing an additional 100,221 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 764,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 142,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $54.13.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

