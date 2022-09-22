Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Booking were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,806.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,924.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,039.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.