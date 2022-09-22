Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 481 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CHRW opened at $101.47 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Insider Activity

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 922 shares in the company, valued at $99,990.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 922 shares in the company, valued at $99,990.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

