Atticus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $188.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

